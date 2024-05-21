Half Year 2024 Transaction Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 / NTS GMT

Nomonde Xulu - Transaction Capital Ltd - Head, IR and Strategy



Good morning, and welcome to this live webcast of Transaction Capital's interim results for the half year ended March 31, 2024. My name is Nomonde Xulu, and I am the Head of Investor Relations at Transaction Capital.



We're live this morning from our Nutun offices. And our results presentation will be delivered by our CEO, Jonathan Jawno; and our incoming CFO, Mark Herskovits. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A. Please post your questions on the online Q&A platform throughout the presentation.



I'll now call up Jonathan Jawno to kick us off.



Jonathan Jawno - Transaction Capital Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Transaction Capital's half year results for the six month period to March 31, 2024. Over the past six months, we have created simplicity across the group, unlocking stakeholder value and with an increased focus on cost cutting and cash generation.



In December, we said we wanted to reflect