On May 20, 2024, John Mullen, President & Chief Revenue Officer of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial), executed a sale of 1,350 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $123.16, totaling approximately $166,266.

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) specializes in providing software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Their products include core processing, data and analytics, and digital engagement capabilities to support insurers in adapting to a rapidly changing industry.

Over the past year, the insider, John Mullen, has sold a total of 20,792 shares of Guidewire Software Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys at the company.

On the valuation front, Guidewire Software Inc's shares are currently trading at $123.16, giving the company a market cap of approximately $10.28 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $100.66, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider at Guidewire Software Inc aligns with the broader trend of insider activities within the company, characterized by more selling transactions than buying over the past year.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.