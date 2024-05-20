On May 20, 2024, Paul Smith, the Chief Commercial Officer of ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial), sold 602 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 18,780 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial) specializes in providing cloud-based services to automate enterprise IT operations. The company's services include a comprehensive suite of applications built on their proprietary platform that automates workflow and integrates related business processes.

On the date of the sale, shares of ServiceNow Inc were priced at $769.75, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $159.59 billion. This pricing places the company's price-earnings ratio at 83.11, which is above the industry median of 27.25.

The GF Value of ServiceNow Inc is calculated at $758.88, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 67 insider sells at ServiceNow Inc, indicating a trend of insider sales.

This recent transaction by the insider further aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales within the company, reflecting continued transactions in the stock by company executives and key stakeholders.

