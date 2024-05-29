John Hall, CEO of Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial), executed a sale of 20,093 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $36.88 each, totaling approximately $741,029.

Intapp Inc specializes in software solutions for professional and financial services firms. The company offers applications that integrate client data with business operations, enhancing client lifecycle management from strategy through origination and execution.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 925,753 shares of Intapp Inc and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within the company also reflects more insider selling activities, with a total of 112 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the day of the sale, Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $2.81 billion. The stock's price of $36.88, when compared to the GF Value of $33.84, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction follows a consistent pattern of selling observed over the past year, aligning with the overall insider selling trend at Intapp Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.