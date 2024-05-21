On May 21, 2024, Paul Titterton, Executive Vice President and President of Rail North America at GATX Corp (GATX, Financial), executed a sale of 9,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $139.37, totaling $1,254,330.

GATX Corp specializes in leasing transportation assets, primarily across the rail, marine, and industrial sectors. The company provides railcar leasing and maintenance services, distinguishing itself in the market with extensive industry expertise and a large fleet of rail assets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,100 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in GATX Corp, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the date of the sale, GATX Corp had a market cap of approximately $5.01 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 20.06, which is above both the industry median of 17.885 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of GATX Corp is estimated at $123.89 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12 at the time of the insider's sale.

The above insider trend image reflects the recent selling activities within the company, aligning with the broader trend of insider behavior over the past year.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation, indicating that GATX Corp is currently trading above its estimated fair value.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at GATX Corp.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.