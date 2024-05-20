On May 20, 2024, T Uchida, Chief Financial Officer of Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR, Financial), executed a sale of 1,250 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $89 each, totaling $111,250.

Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR, Financial) specializes in providing insurance solutions focused on specialty property insurance and other niche markets. The company's innovative approach to insurance underwriting and risk management has positioned it as a leader in its sector.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,559 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the broader insider activity for the company. In the past year, there have been 46 insider sells and only 2 insider buys at Palomar Holdings Inc.

Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc were trading at $89 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.06 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.99, which is above the industry median of 11.895.

The GF Value of Palomar Holdings Inc is estimated at $130.98, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and potential future stock movements.

