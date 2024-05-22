Williams-Sonoma Inc. Q1 2024 Earnings: EPS Surpasses Estimates, Revenue Slightly Beats Expectations

Revenue Falls Short of Expectations Despite Strong Profit Margins

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.66 billion, slightly surpassing estimates of $1.656 billion.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $4.07, including a benefit of $0.59 per share from an out-of-period adjustment. Without this adjustment, diluted EPS of $3.48.
  • Comparable Brand Revenue: Declined by 4.9% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 48.3%, including a benefit of +290bps from an out-of-period adjustment. Without this adjustment, gross margin of 45.4%, up +90bps year-over-year.
  • Operating Margin: 19.5%, including a benefit of +290bps from an out-of-period adjustment. Without this adjustment, operating margin of 16.6%.
  • Merchandise Inventories: Decreased by 13.1% year-over-year to $1.2 billion.
  • Liquidity: Maintained a strong liquidity position with $1.3 billion in cash and operating cash flow of $227 million.
On May 22, 2024, Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing a mixed performance. The company reported a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.07, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.71. However, the revenue of $1,660.35 million fell short of the estimated $1,656.41 million.

Company Overview

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial) is a prominent player in the $300 billion domestic home category and the $450 billion international home market. The company operates through various brands, including Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, PBteen, West Elm, and Rejuvenation. With a strong retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B, marketplace, and franchise areas.

Performance Highlights

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial) reported a comparable brand revenue decline of 4.9% for Q1 2024. Despite this, the company achieved an operating margin of 19.5%, bolstered by an out-of-period adjustment. Without this adjustment, the operating margin stood at 16.6%. The gross margin was reported at 48.3%, including a benefit of +290bps from the adjustment. Excluding this, the gross margin was 45.4%, reflecting a significant improvement from the previous year.

Financial Achievements

The company maintained a strong liquidity position with $1.3 billion in cash and generated an operating cash flow of $227 million. This enabled Williams-Sonoma to return $107 million to stockholders through dividends and stock repurchases. The company's merchandise inventories decreased by 13.1% year-over-year to $1.2 billion, indicating effective inventory management.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023
Net Revenues $1,660.35 million $1,755.45 million
Gross Profit $802.52 million $675.06 million
Operating Income $323.83 million $199.48 million
Net Earnings $265.67 million $156.53 million
Diluted EPS $4.07 $2.35

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial) reported total assets of $5.16 billion as of April 28, 2024, compared to $5.27 billion at the end of January 2024. The company's total liabilities decreased to $2.95 billion from $3.15 billion over the same period. The company generated $226.79 million in net cash from operating activities, while net cash used in investing and financing activities amounted to $39.48 million and $193.65 million, respectively.

Outlook

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial) reiterated its guidance for annual net revenue growth in the range of -3% to +3% for fiscal 2024. The company raised its operating margin outlook to a range of 17.6% to 18.0%, including the impact of the out-of-period adjustment. Excluding this adjustment, the operating margin is expected to be between 17.0% and 17.4%.

Conclusion

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial) delivered a robust performance in Q1 2024, with strong profitability and effective cost management. Despite a decline in comparable brand revenue, the company's impressive EPS and operating margin highlight its resilience and strategic focus. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how Williams-Sonoma navigates the rest of the fiscal year, especially with its raised operating margin outlook.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Williams-Sonoma Inc for further details.

