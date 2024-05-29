What's Driving Daqo New Energy Corp's Surprising 19% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago

Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ, Financial), a key player in the semiconductor industry, has experienced a notable 13.85% increase in stock price over the past week, culminating in a 19.46% rise over the last three months. This surge has brought the stock's current price to $21.9, with a market capitalization of $1.44 billion. According to GuruFocus, the current GF Value of $28.62 suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued, a shift from being significantly undervalued three months ago when the GF Value was at $60.32.

Overview of Daqo New Energy Corp

Daqo New Energy Corp specializes in the production of high-purity polysilicon, primarily used in solar power solutions. The company's operations are strategically located in China, catering exclusively to the local market. This focus has allowed Daqo to capitalize on the growing demand for renewable energy solutions within the region, positioning it as a critical supplier in the solar power industry. 1793362165705633792.png

Assessing Profitability

Daqo New Energy boasts a high Profitability Rank of 9/10, indicating robust profitability metrics compared to its peers. The company's Operating Margin stands at 17.39%, which is superior to 80.73% of its competitors. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are 3.44% and 2.22% respectively, showcasing better performance than nearly half of its industry counterparts. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 6.66% further highlights its efficient capital use. Remarkably, Daqo has maintained profitability for the past decade, surpassing 99.89% of its peers in this metric. 1793362183854387200.png

Growth Trajectory

Daqo's Growth Rank is an impressive 10/10, reflecting its exceptional revenue and earnings growth. The company has achieved a 50.60% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share and a 66.30% 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share, outperforming 94.16% and 98.28% of its peers respectively. Future revenue growth is estimated at 10.45% over the next 3-5 years. Moreover, EPS growth rates have been phenomenal, with 179.50% over three years and 152.20% over five years, leading 97.64% and 99.56% of peers respectively. 1793362200988119040.png

Key Shareholders

Daqo's stock is held by notable investors including Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), who owns 681,168 shares, representing 1.04% of the company. Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) holds 140,787 shares (0.21%), and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) owns 33,688 shares (0.05%). These holdings reflect the confidence major investors have in Daqo's market strategy and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Daqo operates in a competitive sector with key players like Ambarella Inc (AMBA, Financial) with a market cap of $2.07 billion, Camtek Ltd (CAMT, Financial) at $4.64 billion, and Cohu Inc (COHU, Financial), which closely matches Daqo with a market cap of $1.44 billion. These companies represent significant competition but also highlight the scale and potential within the semiconductor industry for high-purity polysilicon manufacturers.

Conclusion

Daqo New Energy Corp's recent stock performance underscores its strong market position and growth potential within the semiconductor industry. The company's focus on high-purity polysilicon for solar power solutions, combined with its impressive profitability and growth metrics, makes it a compelling choice for investors looking for exposure in renewable energy technologies. As the demand for sustainable energy solutions grows, Daqo's strategic market focus and robust financial health suggest a bright future ahead.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.