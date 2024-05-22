EnerSys Q4 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates Despite Revenue Decline, Full-Year EPS Surges 53%

EnerSys Reports Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results, Exceeding Adjusted EPS Estimates

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $910.7 million, down 8% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $892.91 million.
  • Gross Margin: 27.9%, an increase of 300 basis points from the prior year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.48, a decrease of 7% from the previous year's $1.59.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $137 million for the quarter, contributing to a full-year total of $457 million, up $177 million from the previous year.
  • Full-Year Net Sales: $3.6 billion, a decline of 3% compared to the previous year.
  • Full-Year GAAP Diluted EPS: $6.50, a significant increase of 53% from the prior year's $4.25.
  • Shareholder Returns: $130 million returned through share repurchases and dividends over the fiscal year.
Article's Main Image

On May 22, 2024, EnerSys (ENS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024. EnerSys, a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, reported mixed results amid market challenges.

Company Overview

EnerSys provides stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions, motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Its segments include Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty.

Performance and Challenges

EnerSys reported net sales of $911 million for Q4 FY2024, down 8% from the prior year, primarily due to temporary spending pauses in the telecom and broadband sectors. Despite this, the company achieved a gross margin of 27.9%, up 300 basis points from the previous year, bolstered by $36 million in benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act / IRC 45X tax credits.

Net earnings for Q4 FY2024 were $60.9 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, down 7% from the previous year. However, adjusted diluted EPS was $2.08, a 14% increase, exceeding the analyst estimate of $1.89. This performance highlights the company's ability to manage costs and improve operational efficiency despite revenue challenges.

1793379271901868032.png

Financial Achievements

For the full year FY2024, EnerSys delivered net sales of $3.6 billion, a 3% decrease from the previous year. The company achieved a gross margin of 27.4%, up 470 basis points, with adjusted gross margin at 28.0%, including $136 million in tax credits. Record diluted EPS for the year was $6.50, a 53% increase, with adjusted diluted EPS at $8.35, up 56% from the previous year.

Operating cash flow for the year was $457 million, an increase of $177 million, allowing the company to return $130 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 Change FY2024 FY2023 Change
Net Sales $910.7M $989.9M (8.0)% $3,581.8M $3,708.5M (3.4)%
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $1.48 $1.59 (0.11) $6.50 $4.25 $2.25
Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.08 $1.82 $0.26 $8.35 $5.34 $3.01
Gross Profit (GAAP) $254.3M $246.0M $8.3M $982.8M $840.1M $142.7M
Operating Earnings (GAAP) $80.9M $95.4M (14.5) $351.5M $278.3M $73.2M
Adjusted Operating Earnings (Non-GAAP) $109.2M $107.1M $2.1M $450.2M $322.2M $128.0M
Net Earnings (GAAP) $60.9M $65.9M (5.0) $269.1M $175.8M $93.3M
EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $101.1M $112.9M (11.8) $434.1M $361.3M $72.8M
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $124.5M $118.2M $6.3M $506.8M $387.5M $119.3M

Analysis and Outlook

EnerSys' performance in Q4 and FY2024 reflects its resilience in the face of market challenges. The company's ability to improve gross margins and adjusted earnings

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from EnerSys for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.