ePlus Inc Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates, EPS Misses Amid Margin Pressures

Revenue Growth Outpaces Estimates, Earnings Fall Short

55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $554.5 million, up 12.7% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $537.83 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.82, a decrease of 33.3% from the prior year's $1.23.
  • Net Earnings: $22.0 million, down 33.1% from the previous year's $32.9 million.
  • Gross Margin: 23.5%, a decline from last year's 26.9% due to lower product margins.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $36.8 million, a decrease of 24.4% from the previous year's $48.7 million.
  • Annual Revenue: $2,225.3 million, up 7.6% year-over-year, exceeding annual estimates of $2,212.23 million.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $253.0 million, a significant increase from $103.1 million as of March 31, 2022.
On May 22, 2024, ePlus Inc (PLUS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. ePlus Inc, a holding company, provides information technology solutions through its subsidiaries, enabling organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes. The company also offers consulting, professional and managed services, and flexible financing solutions, focusing on medium and large enterprises in the United States and select international markets.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Performance

ePlus Inc reported a 12.7% increase in net sales to $554.5 million for the fourth quarter, surpassing the analyst estimate of $537.83 million. However, net earnings decreased by 33.1% to $22.0 million, resulting in diluted net earnings per share of $0.82, which fell short of the estimated $0.95 per share. The company's technology business net sales grew by 12.6% to $544.1 million, while services revenues increased by 14.8% to $78.9 million.

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

For the fiscal year 2024, ePlus Inc reported a 7.6% increase in net sales to $2,225.3 million, slightly above the annual estimate of $2,212.23 million. Net earnings for the year decreased by 3.0% to $115.8 million, with diluted net earnings per share at $4.33, missing the estimated $4.47 per share. The technology business net sales increased by 8.0% to $2,175.9 million, and services revenues grew by 10.4% to $292.1 million.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue growth, ePlus Inc faced challenges with declining margins. The consolidated gross margin for the fourth quarter was 23.5%, down from 26.9% in the previous year. The decrease was attributed to lower product margins in the technology business. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter decreased by 24.4% to $36.8 million, and for the fiscal year, it remained relatively flat at $190.4 million.

“ePlus returned to double-digit revenue growth in the quarter to finish out a strong year. We experienced strong increases in gross billings in networking, cloud, and collaboration in the quarter, especially from enterprise customers within our telecom, media and entertainment, and finance end markets,” said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Overview

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
Net Sales $554.5M $492.2M $2,225.3M $2,067.7M
Gross Profit $130.3M $132.3M $550.8M $517.5M
Net Earnings $22.0M $32.9M $115.8M $119.4M
Diluted EPS $0.82 $1.23 $4.33 $4.48

On the balance sheet, ePlus Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $253.0 million as of March 31, 2024, up from $103.1 million the previous year. Total stockholders' equity increased to $901.8 million from $782.3 million.

Outlook and Share Repurchase Program

ePlus Inc has initiated fiscal year 2025 guidance with net sales growth expected between 3% and 6%, and an adjusted EBITDA range of $200.0 million to $215.0 million. Additionally, the company announced a new share repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 1,250,000 shares over a 12-month period starting May 28, 2024.

“Our performance in fiscal 2024 sets the stage for a successful year in fiscal 2025. We are introducing our initial F2025 guidance which reflects 3.0% to 6.0% growth in revenue. We are also announcing a new share repurchase plan which increases repurchases of up to 1,250,000 shares over the twelve-month term,” said Mark Marron.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ePlus Inc for further details.

