On May 21, 2024, Leigh Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of Premier Inc (PINC, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has a total of 0 shares remaining in the company.

Premier Inc, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

The shares were sold at a price of $19.41, valuing the transaction at approximately $388,200. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in Premier Inc significantly.

Over the past year, Leigh Anderson has sold a total of 20,000 shares of Premier Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Premier Inc shows a pattern of few insider sales over purchases, with 0 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year.

As of the date of the sale, Premier Inc had a market cap of approximately $2.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 30.19, above both the industry median of 26.05 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is estimated at $30.72, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.63, indicating a possible value trap situation, where investors should think twice before investing.

The valuation metrics and insider trading patterns provide a mixed view of the stock's potential, suggesting that investors should closely monitor further insider transactions and company performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.