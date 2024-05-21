On May 21, 2024, Jon Moses, Director at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO, Financial), executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year reached 2,500 shares, with no recorded purchases.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO, Financial) is a prominent developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc is known for its high-quality, deeply immersive entertainment experiences.

As of the latest sale, shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc were priced at $151.26, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $25.72 billion. This valuation reflects the company's significant presence in the interactive entertainment industry.

The recent trading price places Take-Two Interactive Software Inc with a GF Value of $142.66, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued, based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate, which considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 13 insider sells at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, highlighting a trend of insider sales in the company's stock transactions.

This insider activity occurs within the context of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's current financial metrics, which include various valuation ratios such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These ratios are essential for evaluating the company's stock price relative to its earnings, sales, book value, and cash flow.

The insider's recent transaction provides an update on the trading activities of significant stakeholders within Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, offering insights into insider perspectives on the company's stock value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.