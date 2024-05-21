On May 21, 2024, Michael Millegan, a Director at Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS, Financial), purchased 1,400 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increases the total number of shares owned by Millegan to 1,400, as he had not previously sold any shares.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS, Financial) is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance. On the date of the transaction, shares of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd were priced at $71.49. The company has a market cap of approximately $6.13 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd stands at 11.07, which is below the industry median of 11.74. This ratio also falls beneath the company's historical median, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to past figures.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is $58.51 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

The insider transaction history for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 3 insider buys and only 1 insider sell.

This recent purchase by the insider could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock, especially when considered alongside the company's valuation metrics and insider activity trends.

