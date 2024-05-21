On May 21, 2024, Anthony Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of CoreCivic Inc (CXW, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

CoreCivic Inc is a diversified government solutions company providing corrections and detention management, community reentry services, and government real estate solutions. The company operates facilities that include a range of services for government partners that are designed to help reduce recidivism and better the public good.

The shares were sold at a price of $15.51, totaling $232,650. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 85,000 shares of CoreCivic Inc, while no shares were purchased during the same period. The recent sale has contributed to a total of 19 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded.

As of the latest sale, CoreCivic Inc (CXW, Financial) holds a market cap of approximately $1.74 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 27.93, which is above both the industry median of 17.72 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of CoreCivic Inc is estimated at $11.56 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34.

The above insider trend image reflects the recent selling activities within the company, indicating a possible trend among insiders.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation compared to its calculated intrinsic value.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

