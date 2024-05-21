On May 21, 2024, Holly Paul, the Chief Human Resources Officer of FTI Consulting Inc (FCN, Financial), sold 881 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,195 shares and has not purchased any shares.

FTI Consulting Inc (FCN, Financial) is a global business advisory firm that provides multidisciplinary solutions including corporate finance and restructuring, economic consulting, forensic and litigation consulting, technology, and strategic communications. The company operates across various industries, offering expert guidance and support to businesses facing complex challenges and opportunities.

On the date of the sale, shares of FTI Consulting Inc were priced at $224, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $8.00 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 26.06, indicating a valuation higher than both the industry median of 17.72 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation relative to its GF Value of $209.98 suggests that FTI Consulting Inc is Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends, there has been a predominance of selling activities over buying among insiders at FTI Consulting Inc. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 25 insider sells.

This recent sale by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider selling at the company, which could be of interest to current and potential investors monitoring insider behaviors as part of their investment decision-making process.

