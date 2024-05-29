Michael Bayley, the President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL, Financial), executed a sale of 49,155 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Royal Caribbean Group, known for its cruise ship operations globally, has seen various insider transactions over the past year. The insider, Michael Bayley, has been active in the market, selling a total of 112,909 shares over the past year and purchasing none.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of Royal Caribbean Group were priced at $147.67. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $37.93 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.99, which is slightly below the industry median of 19.62 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Royal Caribbean Group is estimated at $140.01 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05 at the time of the insider's sale.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 16 insider sells for Royal Caribbean Group, indicating a trend towards more insider selling activities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.