On May 20, 2024, Weiting Feng, Chief Operating Officer of Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI, Financial), executed a sale of 100,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI, Financial) specializes in the development and licensing of online gaming platforms. The company's technology supports a range of gaming products, including casino, sports betting, and social gaming platforms.

The shares were sold at a price of $4.39 each, resulting in a total transaction amount of $439,000. Following this transaction, the insider's activities over the past year include a total of 162,184 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI, Financial) has a market cap of $584.913 million as of the latest trading price. The company's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that contribute to its GF Value.

The GF Value of Golden Matrix Group Inc is estimated at $6.17, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71.

Insider transaction trends for Golden Matrix Group Inc show a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with three insider sales recorded during the same period.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

