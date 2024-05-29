Keith Yandell, the Chief Business Officer of DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), executed a sale of 7,951 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was filed on May 22, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $113.74 each, totaling approximately $904,430.74.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 76,926 shares of DoorDash Inc and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 109 insider sells and no insider buys.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform facilitates the delivery of goods and services locally with a focus on restaurant meal delivery.

As of the latest sale, DoorDash Inc has a market cap of approximately $45.65 billion. The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that reflect its current market performance.

The stock is currently considered Fairly Valued with a GF Value of $112.01, giving it a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. This valuation is supported by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation.

