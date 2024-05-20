On May 20, 2024, Andy Fang, Director at DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), executed a sale of 1,908 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 22, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $113.73 each, totaling $217,059.84.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform facilitates the delivery of food, groceries, and other items from local and national businesses to consumers' doors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,287,560 shares of DoorDash Inc and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 109 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of DoorDash Inc were trading at $113.73 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $45.65 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02.

The GF Value of $112.01 is derived from historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.