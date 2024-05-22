Q2 2024 Photronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Richelle E. Burr - Photronics, Inc. - Executive VP, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you, Olivia. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our review of Photronics Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results. Joining me this morning are Frank Lee, our Chief Executive Officer; Chris Progler, our Chief Technology Officer; and Eric Rivera, our Interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer. The press release we issued earlier this morning, together with the presentation material that accompanies our remarks are available on the Investor Relations section of our web page.



Comments made by any participants on today's call may include forward-looking statements that include such words as anticipate,