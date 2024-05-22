Q2 2024 Toll Brothers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the Toll Brothers Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) The company is planning to end the call at 9:30 when the market opens. (Operator Instructions). Please note today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Douglas Yearley, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Douglas C. Yearley - Toll Brothers, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Rocco. Good morning. Welcome, and thank you all for joining us. As usual, I caution you that many statements on this call are forward-looking based on assumptions about the economy, world events, housing and financial markets, interest rates, the availability of labor and materials, inflation and many other factors beyond our control that could significantly affect future results. Please read our statement on forward-looking information in our earnings release last night and on our website to better understand the risks associated with our forward