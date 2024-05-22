Q2 2024 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Analog Devices Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call, which is being audio webcast via telephone and over the web.



I'd now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A. Sir, the floor is yours.



Michael C. Lucarelli - Analog Devices, Inc. - VP, IR and FP&A



Thank you, Gigi, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining our second quarter fiscal 2024 conference call. With me on the call today are ADI's CEO and Chair, Vincent Roche; and ADI's CFO, Rich Puccio.



For anyone who missed the release, you can find it and relating financial schedules at investor.analog.com.



Onto the disclosures. The information we're about to discuss includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties as further described in our earnings release and our periodic report and other materials filed with the SEC. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking information as these