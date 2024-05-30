Director CHANG KUO WEI HERBERT of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial) sold 200 shares of the company on 2024-05-20, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $750 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $150,000.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial) specializes in the design, development, and marketing of integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The company's products are used in a variety of applications including consumer electronics, cloud computing, and automotive markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,900 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial) and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 75 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

As of the latest transaction, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial) has a market cap of $37.02 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 90.66, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 32.475.

The current stock price of $750 places Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial) above its GF Value of $598.99, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.