On May 20, 2024, Brian White, Director at FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), executed a sale of 3,290 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $57 each, totaling $187,530.

FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial) specializes in providing essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely on FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,290 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys at FormFactor Inc.

The shares of FormFactor Inc were trading at $57 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 45.14, which is above both the industry median of 32.475 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of FormFactor Inc is estimated at $33.65 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.69.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the company's current valuation and market conditions.

