On May 20, 2024, Jeff Zhou, Director at Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial), sold 200 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 400 shares, with no shares purchased during the same period.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial) specializes in high-performance power solutions. These include components such as converters, chargers, and other related semiconductor products. The company's products are used across a wide range of applications, ensuring a broad market reach.

On the date of the sale, shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc were priced at $750 each. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $37.02 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 90.66, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 32.475 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Monolithic Power Systems Inc is calculated at $598.99, indicating that with a current price of $750, the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends, there have been no insider buys and 75 insider sells over the past year at Monolithic Power Systems Inc. This pattern of transactions suggests a notable preference for selling among the insiders during this period.

Investors and stakeholders in Monolithic Power Systems Inc may find these insider activities and valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions regarding their investment positions in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.