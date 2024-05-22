On May 22, 2024, Owen Kratz, President & CEO of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 314,196 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc specializes in offshore energy services that involve the development of oil and gas reserves. The company's services primarily include well intervention, robotics, and subsea construction for the energy market, focusing on complex deepwater and harsh-environment regions.

The shares were sold at a price of $11.79 each, placing the total value of the transaction at approximately $3,705,000. This sale has adjusted the insider's total holdings significantly, as over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 314,196 shares and has not made any purchases.

The recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the past year within Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, where there have been no insider buys but six insider sells. This trend might be of interest to current and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and insider confidence.

As of the transaction date, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc had a market cap of approximately $1.74 billion. The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that reflect its current market position and past financial performance.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is $9.95 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18. This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale and the current valuation metrics provide critical data points for stakeholders monitoring Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc's financial health and market position.

