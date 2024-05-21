Director Wallace Weitz Purchases Shares of Cable One Inc (CABO)

On May 21, 2024, Wallace Weitz, Director at Cable One Inc (CABO, Financial), acquired 1,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the total number of shares owned by the insider to 1,000, as this was the only purchase made over the past year.

Cable One Inc (CABO, Financial) is a broadband communications provider serving more than 950,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight and other brands. The company offers high-speed internet, cable television, and telephone service.

On the date of the purchase, shares of Cable One Inc were priced at $369.98, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $1.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 8.06, which is below both the industry median of 16.07 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cable One Inc is estimated at $801.01 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.46. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status.

The insider transaction history for Cable One Inc shows a trend of limited insider buying compared to selling over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.