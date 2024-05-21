On May 21, 2024, William Nugent, Senior Vice President of International Seaways Inc (INSW, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $64.7 each, totaling $194,100.

International Seaways Inc (INSW, Financial) is a leading provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag markets. The company operates a fleet of vessels that includes VLCCs, Suezmaxes, Aframaxes/LR2s, Panamaxes, and MR tankers.

Over the past year, the insider, William Nugent, has sold a total of 3,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale reflects a continuation of the selling trend observed among insiders at International Seaways Inc, with a total of 44 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the sale, International Seaways Inc had a market cap of approximately $3.17 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 5.99, below the industry median of 11.485, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, was assessed at $48.37, suggesting that at the transaction price of $64.7, International Seaways Inc was significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation and market performance.

