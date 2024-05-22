Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer Sam Eaton Sells 26,718 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP)

On May 22, 2024, Sam Eaton, Chief Technology Officer of Yelp Inc (YELP, Financial), executed a sale of 26,718 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 103,125 shares and has not made any purchases.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses. The platform is widely used for business reviews and to facilitate reservations and product or service transactions across various sectors, including restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

On the date of the sale, shares of Yelp Inc were trading at $36.62, valuing the company at a market cap of approximately $2.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 23.38, slightly above the industry median of 22.15.

According to the GF Value, which estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates, Yelp Inc is considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $44.87. This suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

Reviewing the insider transaction history for Yelp Inc, there have been no insider purchases in the past year, but there have been 35 insider sales, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares.

This recent sale by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at Yelp Inc, which could be of interest to current and potential investors monitoring insider behaviors as part of their investment decision-making process.

