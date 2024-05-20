On May 20, 2024, Piyush Sevalia, Executive Vice President of Marketing at SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial), sold 1,041 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, totaling 7,634 shares sold.

SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial) is a semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, and markets silicon timing systems solutions. These solutions are used in various electronic devices to manage and synchronize time-sensitive communications and operations.

On the date of the transaction, shares of SiTime Corp were priced at $130, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $2.83 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42.

The valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are considered in the GF Value calculation, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history for SiTime Corp shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 42 insider sells and no insider buys.

The GF Value assessment suggests caution for potential investors, indicating that the stock might be overpriced compared to its intrinsic value.

The recent sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's current valuation.

