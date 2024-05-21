Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG)

On May 21, 2024, Frederic Simon, Director at JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), executed a sale of 35,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 22, 2024, as documented in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $32.7 each, totaling $1,144,500.

JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial) specializes in providing software release automation solutions that allow developers to efficiently manage and release software updates. The company's platform is designed to improve the speed, reliability, and security of software releases.

Over the past year, the insider, Frederic Simon, has sold a total of 690,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at JFrog Ltd shows a total of 84 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the latest sale, JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial) has a market cap of approximately $3.63 billion. The stock's price on the day of the insider's recent transaction was $32.7.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial) is estimated at $35.74 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

