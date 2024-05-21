On May 21, 2024, Carla Vernon, Chief Executive Officer of The Honest Co Inc (HNST, Financial), executed a sale of 43,317 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $2.77 per share, resulting in a total amount of $119,988.09.

The Honest Co Inc (HNST, Financial) is a consumer goods company known for its emphasis on ethical consumerism. The company offers a range of products including diapers, baby wipes, and personal care items, all marketed as healthier and more sustainable alternatives to mainstream brands.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 252,477 shares and purchased 100,000 shares. The recent transaction forms part of a broader pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 31 insider sells and only 3 insider buys within the company.

On the valuation front, The Honest Co Inc (HNST, Financial) has a market cap of $271.254 million as of the latest trading price. The stock is currently trading at a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.82, indicating that it is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value of $3.37 is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

