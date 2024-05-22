Director Aditya Kohli Sells 18,000 Shares of HilleVax Inc (HLVX)

On May 22, 2024, Aditya Kohli, Director of HilleVax Inc (HLVX, Financial), executed a sale of 18,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has been involved in the sale of 111,764 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

HilleVax Inc (HLVX, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company's primary product candidates are aimed at preventing diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

On the date of the sale, shares of HilleVax Inc were priced at $14.79. This valuation places the market cap of the company at approximately $703.054 million.

The insider transaction history at HilleVax Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 15 sales and only 2 buys. This could be of interest to investors looking at the buying and selling patterns of company insiders.

For further insights into the valuation of HilleVax Inc, investors might consider looking at various financial metrics such as the GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

This insider trend image provides a visual representation of the buying and selling activities of insiders at HilleVax Inc

