Chief People and Communications Officer Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial) on May 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $205 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $2,543,230.

First Solar Inc specializes in the manufacture of solar panels and the provision of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar systems. The company aims to promote widespread adoption of solar energy through innovative technology and sustainable practices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,406 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a trend observed within First Solar Inc, where there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, First Solar Inc had a market cap of approximately $26.95 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 26.39, positioned below the industry median of 32.475 but above the company's historical median.

The GF Value of First Solar Inc was calculated at $180.46, indicating that the stock was significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14 at the time of the insider's sale.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may provide market observers with insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current trading price.

