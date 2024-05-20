Chief Technology Officer Hernan Mujica sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH, Financial) on May 20, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $168.6 each, totaling $505,800.

Texas Roadhouse Inc operates in the restaurant industry, specializing in steaks and promoting a Western theme. The company is known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and freshly baked bread.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,747 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction forms part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys at Texas Roadhouse Inc.

On the date of the sale, Texas Roadhouse Inc had a market cap of approximately $11.17 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 33.85, which is above both the industry median of 23.46 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's price of $168.6 compared to a GF Value of $129.13 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, considering the valuation metrics and recent market prices.

