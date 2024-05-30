Rohan Sivaram, the Chief Financial Officer of Confluent Inc (CFLT, Financial), executed a sale of 21,045 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was filed on May 22, 2024, as detailed in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $31.96 each.

Confluent Inc, based in Mountain View, California, specializes in real-time data streaming solutions. The company's platform enables organizations to access, store, and manage data as continuous streams, providing a foundation for developing scalable and flexible data architectures.

Over the past year, Rohan Sivaram has sold a total of 39,786 shares of Confluent Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale represents a significant portion of the insider's transactions over this period.

The insider transaction history for Confluent Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. There have been 65 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Confluent Inc's shares are currently trading at $31.96, giving the company a market cap of $10.16 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $36.05, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.