Q1 2025 Zuora Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Luana Wolk - Zuora Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and welcome to Zuora first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call. On the call, we have, Tien Tzuo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Todd McElhatton, Chief Financial Officer; Robbie Traube, our President and Chief Revenue Officer; will be joining us for the Q&A session.



During today's call, we'll make statements that represent our expectations and beliefs concerning future events that may consider forward looking under federal securities law.