Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOVNP.PFD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue and Profit Growth Amid Market Challenges

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOVNP.PFD) reports robust financial performance with significant revenue and EBITDA growth, despite facing fluctuating mortgage rates and utility delays.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $708 million for the second quarter.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin: 22.6% for the quarter.
  • SG&A Ratio: 11.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $102 million for the quarter.
  • Adjusted Pretax Income: $70 million for the quarter.
  • Contracts per Community: Increased 7% year over year to 13.9.
  • Website Visits: 936,000 in April 2024.
  • Quick Move-In Homes (QMIs): 7.2 per community at the end of the second quarter.
  • Open for Sale Communities: 132 total, with 109 wholly owned.
  • Controlled Lots: 36,841, equating to a 7.3-year supply.
  • Land and Land Development Spend: $231 million in the second quarter.
  • Liquidity: $311 million at the end of the second quarter.
  • Debt Reduction: Reduced debt by $75 million through a debt exchange.
  • Net Debt to Net Cap: 55% after the debt exchange.
  • Deferred Tax Assets: $280 million remaining.
  • Third Quarter Revenue Guidance: $675 million to $775 million.
  • Full Year Revenue Guidance: $2.75 billion to $3 billion.
  • Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $395 million to $430 million.
  • Full Year Adjusted Pretax Income Guidance: $265 million to $300 million.
  • Full Year Diluted Earnings Per Share Guidance: $25 to $29.
  • Return on Equity (ROE): 39.5% over the trailing 12 months.
  • EBIT Return on Investment: 33.5%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOVNP.PFD, Financial) reported revenues of $708 million, which was within their guidance range.
  • The adjusted gross margin for the quarter was 22.6%, at the upper end of their guidance range.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $102 million, significantly above the high end of their guidance range.
  • The company achieved a 51% increase in adjusted pretax profit to $70 million year-over-year.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOVNP.PFD) has a strong focus on cost reduction, with a 6% year-over-year decrease in average base construction costs per square foot.

Negative Points

  • The company faces challenges with fluctuating mortgage rates, which makes forecasting difficult.
  • There are delays in utility hookups affecting the community count growth.
  • A significant percentage of homebuyers (73%) are using mortgage rate buydowns, indicating affordability issues.
  • The company’s stock is trading at a significant discount compared to peers, despite strong financial performance.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOVNP.PFD) has a higher net debt to capital ratio (55%) compared to some peers, which may affect investor perception.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you maybe talk a little bit about how May is doing so far in terms of absorptions, month to date compared to April?
A: Ara Hovnanian, Chairman, President, and CEO: It's a bit early to give much color on May as we only have two full weeks so far, one of which included Mother's Day. However, our website traffic remains outstanding, which is a positive indicator for future sales.

Q: Is there an overarching theme on the 40% of communities where you did not raise pricing? Are they in similar price points or markets?
A: Ara Hovnanian, Chairman, President, and CEO: The trend is fairly uniform in terms of price increases. The lowest price homes, or Aspire homes, face more challenges with qualification and tend to have more mortgage rate buydowns, affecting net pricing.

Q: What would drive the lower range of your margin guidance, given that you are halfway into the quarter?
A: Ara Hovnanian, Chairman, President, and CEO: Given the volatility in mortgage rates, we reserve costs for closing and qualification challenges, making it difficult to predict until the end of the quarter. We provide a wider spread in our guidance to ensure we can meet or beat it consistently.

Q: Can you give your thoughts on share buybacks going forward?
A: Brad O'Connor, CFO: We felt it was a good time to buy back shares when the stock price dropped to around $140. We will continue to monitor for opportunistic times to take shares out of the market, with approximately $10 million to $15 million remaining on an approval for buybacks.

Q: How are you managing the impact of fluctuating mortgage rates on your business?
A: Ara Hovnanian, Chairman, President, and CEO: We are assuming a higher for longer scenario for our strategies. If mortgage rates go up meaningfully, our budgets may be aggressive. If they come down, our budgets might be too conservative. We also offer mortgage rate buydowns to our customers to mitigate the impact.

Q: What are your expectations for community count growth?
A: Brad O'Connor, CFO: We expect our total community count to increase by about 5% to 10% by the end of the third quarter of '24 and then grow at least another 5% by the end of fiscal '24. We also expect community count to continue to grow in fiscal '25.

Q: How are you addressing construction cost challenges?
A: Ara Hovnanian, Chairman, President, and CEO: We have a multi-year effort to minimize and unify our SKUs across the country, allowing us to negotiate better with suppliers and trades. Our average base construction cost per square foot in the second quarter of '24 was down 6% year over year.

Q: What is your outlook on the current housing market environment?
A: Ara Hovnanian, Chairman, President, and CEO: We are in a balanced and sustainable market with higher rates keeping resale supply limited and demand in check. The market is not too hot to challenge construction costs and not too cold to affect demand significantly.

Q: How are you leveraging your balance sheet improvements?
A: Brad O'Connor, CFO: We have reduced our debt by $741 million since the beginning of fiscal '20 and our net debt to net cap is now 55%. We aim to achieve a mid-30% level and will continue to use our improved balance sheet to accelerate growth and pay down debt.

Q: What are your plans for future profitability and growth?
A: Ara Hovnanian, Chairman, President, and CEO: We are focused on growing our top and bottom lines for the long term. Our growth in Lots Controlled will lead to community count growth, which will drive revenue growth, greater SG&A efficiency, and higher profitability.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.