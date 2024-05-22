Net Sales: Increased 12.7% year over year to $554.5 million.

Technology Business Net Sales: $544.1 million, up 12.6%.

Product Revenue: Grew 12.2% to $465.2 million.

Service Revenue: Increased 14.8% to $78.9 million.

Financing Segment Revenue: $10.4 million, up 15.5%.

Consolidated Gross Profit: $130.3 million with a gross margin of 23.5%.

Managed Services Gross Margin: Grew 30 basis points to 30.5%.

Professional Services Gross Margin: Expanded 580 basis points to 50%.

Operating Expenses: Grew 12.7% to $101.3 million.

Operating Income: Declined to $29 million from $42.4 million.

Net Earnings: $22 million or $0.82 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share: $0.93 compared to $1.36 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased to $36.8 million from $48.7 million.

Full Year Net Sales: $2.23 billion, up 7.6% year over year.

Full Year Gross Profit: $550.8 million, up 6.4%.

Full Year Net Earnings: $115.8 million or $4.33 per diluted share.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $253 million at the end of fiscal 2024.

Inventory Turns: Improved to 23 days from 27 days in the prior quarter.

Operating Cash Flow: $248.4 million for the full year.

Stockholders' Equity: $901.8 million at the end of fiscal 2024.

Share Repurchase Authorization: New 1.25 million share repurchase plan approved.

Release Date: May 22, 2024

Positive Points

ePlus Inc (PLUS, Financial) reported a 12.7% increase in net sales for the fourth quarter, driven by strong demand for networking equipment and cloud products.

The company's services business saw a 14.8% increase in revenue for the quarter, with managed services growing by 22%.

ePlus Inc (PLUS) ended the year with over $250 million in cash, providing resources for strategic acquisitions and investments.

The company added over 300 new customers during the year, indicating successful market penetration and customer acquisition.

ePlus Inc (PLUS) announced a new share buyback plan of up to 1.25 million shares, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and commitment to shareholder returns.

Negative Points

Gross margin and operating income were below expectations for the quarter, primarily due to lower product margins and higher operating expenses.

Consolidated net income declined in the quarter, impacted by lower product margins and increased headcount expenses.

The financing segment saw a decline in revenues for the year, despite a strong fourth quarter performance.

Operating expenses grew by 12.7% due to increases in salaries, benefits, and acquisition-related amortization expenses.

The effective tax rate increased to 29.5% in the fourth quarter, compared to 22.4% in the same period last year, impacting net earnings.

Q & A Highlights

ePlus Inc (PLUS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: Last quarter, you referenced some pushouts from fiscal 3Q and fiscal 4Q that impacted revenue. Did those materialize in the quarter? And when you exclude those, how did the fourth quarter compare to your expectations going into the quarter?

A: (Mark Marron, CEO) Yes, those deals did materialize in Q4, leading to strong volume with net sales up 12.7% and gross billings up 13.8%. However, gross margins were lower due to our land and expand strategy in larger accounts. Overall, the quarter met our net sales expectations but had lower margins.

Q: You mentioned the margins and an expectation that they would return to more normalized levels in fiscal '25. Can you talk through some of the factors that give you confidence in that more normalized level commentary?

A: (Mark Marron, CEO) The lower product margins in Q4 were due to larger enterprise deals. However, service margins were up 270 basis points. For the year, consolidated gross margins were flat at around 25%. We expect margins to normalize to historical levels of 24%-26% in fiscal '25, with potential slight upticks driven by services.

Q: In terms of the revenue outlook for fiscal '25 of roughly 4% top-line growth, how should we think about the cadence of the year and seasonality?

A: (Mark Marron, CEO) We expect more traditional seasonality with Q2 and Q3 being stronger due to state and local business fiscal year-end and other factors. Q1 and Q4 will likely be lower, with Q2 being the strongest quarter.

Q: When you talk about land and expand, are you referring to pricing aggressively to win initial business and then growing it over time?

A: (Mark Marron, CEO) Yes, exactly. We aim to enter high mid-market and enterprise accounts at competitive prices and then expand margins over time by offering a full suite of products and services. This strategy has been successful historically.

Q: Your EBITDA guidance for next year implies modest growth. Is this due to more operating expenses as you grow capabilities?

A: (Mark Marron, CEO) Yes, adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow 5%-13%. We've made strategic investments in services, AI capabilities, and sales leadership to support growth. These investments should pay off over time, leading to operating leverage.

Q: How many active customers do you have, and how does the addition of 300 new customers this year compare to other years?

A: (Mark Marron, CEO) We now have over 4,600 active customers. The addition of 300 new customers this year is almost double our typical annual growth, which is usually around 150 new customers.

Q: Some larger networking OEMs have discussed product bottlenecks. How has ePlus managed to outperform the market?

A: (Mark Marron, CEO) Our strong performance is due to a combination of backlog, close relationships with vendors like Cisco, and our proactive approach to network modernization, especially in preparation for AI infrastructure needs.

Q: Regarding the AI Ignite program, is it still in the consultative phase, or are you doing actual AI implementations?

A: (Mark Marron, CEO) It's still in the early stages. We're conducting envisioning sessions and workshops to help customers understand their data ecosystems and governance needs. Infrastructure sales related to AI are starting to build but are not yet significant.

Q: With the impressive inventory workdown and strong cash flow, is your backlog now normalized?

A: (Mark Marron, CEO) Yes, this is likely the new normal for inventory levels. While some inventory remains due to lead times, we expect business as usual going forward. Our strong cash position gives us flexibility for M&A and stock buybacks.

Q: How has the AI interest from customers impacted decision-making and sales?

A: (Mark Marron, CEO) AI interest has actually delayed some customer decisions as they evaluate infrastructure needs for AI models. However, we see this as a growth opportunity as customers begin to implement AI solutions.

