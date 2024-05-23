BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. Q1 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates at $4.92 Billion, EPS Meets Expectations

Strong Membership Growth and Digital Sales Drive Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $4.92 billion, up 4.1% year-over-year, above estimates of $4.83 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.83, met analyst estimates of $0.83.
  • Comparable Club Sales: Increased by 1.6% year-over-year; excluding gasoline sales, increased by 0.6%.
  • Membership Fee Income: Increased by 8.6% year-over-year to $111.4 million.
  • Gross Margin: Merchandise gross margin rate decreased by 50 basis points year-over-year.
  • Store Expansion: Opened one new club and one new gas station, with plans for 12 new club openings this year.
  • Digitally Enabled Sales: Growth of 21.0% year-over-year in digitally enabled comparable sales.
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2024, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing a robust performance driven by increased membership and digital sales. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc is a warehouse club and gas station operator that provides a curated assortment focused on grocery, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services.

Performance Highlights

The company reported earnings per diluted share of $0.83, aligning with the analyst estimate of $0.83. Total revenues for the quarter reached $4,918.5 million, slightly below the estimated $4,830.98 million. Comparable club sales increased by 1.6% year-over-year, with a 0.6% increase excluding gasoline sales. Digitally enabled comparable sales grew by an impressive 21.0% year-over-year.

1793600536159875072.png

Financial Achievements

Membership fee income saw a notable increase of 8.6% year-over-year, reaching $111.4 million. However, the merchandise gross margin rate decreased by 50 basis points year-over-year, primarily due to lower ancillary income. Despite these challenges, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc managed to open one new club and one new gas station during the quarter.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q1 FY2024 Q1 FY2023 % Change
Net Sales $4,807,129 $4,620,620 4.0%
Membership Fee Income $111,390 $102,522 8.6%
Total Revenues $4,918,519 $4,723,142 4.1%
Operating Income $160,755 $186,770 (13.9%)
Net Income $111,019 $116,077 (4.4%)
EPS $0.83 $0.85 (2.4%)

Analysis and Commentary

Despite a decrease in net income and operating income, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc demonstrated resilience through strong membership growth and digital sales. The company's focus on delivering value to its members and expanding its footprint with new club and gas station openings is a positive indicator for future growth.

“During the first quarter, we delivered strong increases in membership, traffic and unit volumes. This resulted in revenue growth and market share gains in our clubs and at our gas stations. Our merchandising improvements and digital conveniences, grounded in delivering compelling value, are resonating with our members,” said Bob Eddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club.

For value investors, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc's consistent performance in membership growth and digital sales, despite challenges in gross margin and operating income, presents a balanced outlook. The company's strategic focus on expanding its footprint and enhancing member value could drive long-term growth.

