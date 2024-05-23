Monro Inc (MNRO) Q4 FY2024 Earnings: EPS Surges to $0.12, Revenue Misses Estimates

Monro Inc (MNRO) Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $310.1 million for Q4 FY2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $320.24 million and a slight decrease from $310.8 million in the same period last year.
  • Net Income: $3.7 million for Q4 FY2024, a significant increase from $0.4 million in Q4 FY2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.12 for Q4 FY2024, compared to $0.01 in Q4 FY2023.
  • Gross Margin: Increased by 210 basis points year-over-year, driven by lower technician labor costs and reduced material costs as a percentage of sales.
  • Comparable Store Sales: Increased by 0.1% on a reported basis but decreased by 7.2% when adjusted for days, reflecting a challenging consumer environment.
  • Store Count: Ended the quarter with 1,288 company-operated stores and 51 franchised locations, after closing 8 stores during Q4 FY2024.
  • Operating Income: $10.3 million for Q4 FY2024, up from $6.2 million in Q4 FY2023, representing a 66.1% increase.
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2024, Monro Inc (MNRO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 30, 2024. Monro Inc is a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, offering maintenance, repair, tire, and fleet management services through its network of company-owned service stations.

Quarterly Performance Overview

Monro Inc (MNRO, Financial) reported a slight decrease in sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, with total sales amounting to $310.1 million, a 0.2% decline from $310.8 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. Despite the additional week of sales in fiscal 2024, comparable store sales decreased by 7.2% when adjusted for days. The company attributed this decline to a strained low-to-middle income consumer base trading down to lower-margin tires.

1793615642373550080.png

Financial Highlights

Monro Inc (MNRO, Financial) achieved a gross margin increase of 210 basis points compared to the prior year period, primarily due to lower technician labor costs and reduced material costs as a percentage of sales. However, total operating expenses rose to $99.7 million, or 32.2% of sales, up from $97.6 million, or 31.4% of sales, in the prior year period. This increase was mainly due to higher non-recurring costs.

Quarter Ended Fiscal March 2024 2023 % Change
Sales $310,077 $310,836 (0.2)%
Gross Profit $110,057 $103,800 6.0%
Operating Income $10,338 $6,177 67.4%
Net Income $3,700 $409 804.6%
Diluted EPS $0.12 $0.01 1100.0%

Annual Performance Overview

For the full fiscal year 2024, Monro Inc (MNRO, Financial) reported sales of $1.28 billion, a 3.7% decrease from $1.33 billion in fiscal 2023. The company’s net income for the year was $37.6 million, down 3.8% from $39.0 million in the previous year. Diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2024 were $1.18, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1.40.

Operational and Strategic Insights

Monro Inc (MNRO, Financial) closed 8 stores during the fourth quarter, ending the period with 1,288 company-operated stores and 51 franchised locations. The company generated operating cash flow of $125 million during fiscal 2024 and had total liquidity of $475 million as of March 30, 2024.

“We expanded gross margins, both in the fourth quarter and for the full fiscal year. We continued to mitigate a challenged topline with actions to reduce non-productive labor costs, including overtime hours in our stores. While an industry-wide deferral and trade-down cycle has lasted longer than most in our industry would have expected, we are navigating weakness in the tire market well with our actions and our recently implemented initiatives. We have made foundational progress that will enable Monro to reap benefits when tire volumes recover,” said Mike Broderick, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Position and Shareholder Returns

Monro Inc (MNRO, Financial) paid a cash dividend of $0.28 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and announced a similar dividend for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company did not repurchase any shares during the fourth quarter but repurchased 1.5 million shares at an average price of $28.50 during fiscal 2024.

Conclusion

Monro Inc (MNRO, Financial) faced challenges in fiscal 2024, including a decrease in comparable store sales and a strained consumer base. However, the company managed to improve its gross margin and maintain a strong financial position. With strategic initiatives in place, Monro Inc (MNRO) aims to navigate the current market conditions and position itself for long-term success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Monro Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.