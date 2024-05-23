Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) Q1 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Expectations with Strong Sales Growth

Net Sales and EPS Surpass Expectations

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: $300.4 million, up 6.8% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $294.54 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.63, at the high end of the company's expectations.
  • Operating Income: Increased 7.5% to $22.5 million, driven by higher net sales and gross profit margin expansion.
  • Store Count: Reached a record high of 430 stores, adding 30 new stores since the beginning of the year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Increased to 35.6%, marking the 13th consecutive quarter above 35%.
  • Comparable Store Sales: Declined 3.4% year-over-year, with significant improvement as the quarter progressed.
  • Inventory: Totaled $411.6 million, reflecting a $22.1 million increase year-over-year, including $40 million from the Rogan’s acquisition.
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2024, Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The company, a leading retailer of footwear and accessories, achieved net sales of $300.4 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $294.54 million. Additionally, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63, exceeding the estimated $0.60.

1793630699320930304.png

Company Overview

Shoe Carnival Inc is a family footwear retailer that offers a broad assortment of dress, casual, and athletic footwear for men, women, and children, emphasizing national name brands such as Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Puma, HEYDUDE, Converse, Vans, and Crocs. The company operates as one reportable segment, leveraging a bricks-first, omnichannel approach to provide customers with easy access to a wide assortment of branded footwear for various occasions.

Performance Highlights

In the first quarter of 2024, Shoe Carnival Inc reported net sales of $300.4 million, a 6.8% increase compared to the same period last year. This performance was driven by the February 2024 acquisition of Rogan Shoes, Incorporated, and continued growth in Shoe Station and e-commerce sales. The company's gross profit margin also improved, reaching 35.6%, marking the 13th consecutive quarter above 35%.

“We are encouraged by the strong results delivered this quarter, with net sales growth above our expectation, gross profit margin expansion versus prior year, and earnings at the high end of our expectation,” said Mark Worden, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements

Shoe Carnival Inc's GAAP operating income increased by 7.5% to $22.5 million, while adjusted operating income rose by 9.8% to $23.0 million. The company also reported a net income of $17.3 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $16.5 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. The EPS growth was primarily driven by higher net sales and an improved gross profit margin.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023
Net Sales $300.4 million $281.2 million
Gross Profit $106.8 million $98.5 million
Operating Income $22.5 million $20.9 million
Net Income $17.3 million $16.5 million
EPS $0.63 $0.60

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Despite the positive results, comparable store sales for the thirteen-week period ended May 4, 2024, declined by 3.4% compared to the same period last year. However, the company noted significant improvement in sales trends as the quarter progressed. Inventory levels increased to $411.6 million, reflecting the acquisition of Rogan Shoes, but the company continues to focus on inventory optimization.

Store Expansion and Modernization

Shoe Carnival Inc reached a record high of 430 stores, including 371 Shoe Carnival stores, 31 Shoe Station stores, and 28 Rogan’s locations. The company aims to surpass 500 stores by 2028 through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Additionally, over 60% of the Shoe Carnival store modernization was completed by the end of the first quarter, with plans to continue modernization efforts throughout fiscal 2024.

Capital Management and Outlook

The company maintained a strong financial position with no debt and approximately $69.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. For fiscal 2024, Shoe Carnival Inc reiterated its outlook, expecting net sales growth of 4% to 6% and GAAP EPS in the range of $2.50 to $2.70.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Shoe Carnival Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.