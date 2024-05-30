e.l.f. Beauty Soars on Strong Q4 Earnings and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

e.l.f Beauty (ELF +18%) is experiencing a significant stock surge following a robust Q4 earnings report. Revenue climbed 71.4% year-over-year to $321.1 million, surpassing analyst expectations. Initially, shares dipped due to lower-than-expected FY25 EPS and revenue guidance, but bullish commentary and new retail wins have driven the stock back up.

  • ELF finalized its acquisition of Naturium on October 4, 2023, contributing to the strong sales growth. Growth is expected to slow in the December quarter as ELF laps this deal. FY24 marked the first year ELF surpassed $1 billion in annual sales, an important milestone aided by the Naturium acquisition, which bolstered its skin care segment.
  • The company is focusing on three key growth areas: color cosmetics, skin care, and international markets.
    • In color cosmetics, ELF outperformed the category, growing 30% in Q4 compared to a category decline of 3%. ELF ended FY24 with a 10.5% market share, more than double from four years ago, and ranked #2 in Q4 with a 12.8% share. At Target, ELF is the #1 brand with over a 19% share.
    • In skin care, ELF also outperformed the category, with e.l.f. SKIN growing 38% in Q4 versus category growth of 2%. It climbed to the #11 brand position from #14 a year ago. Growth from Naturium has been promising.
    • International sales jumped 115% year-over-year in Q4, driven by strong performance in Canada and the UK. International sales accounted for 16% of total Q4 sales, up from 13% a year ago.
  • Looking ahead, ELF aims to double its market share in color cosmetics over the next few years by replicating its Target success across other key retailers. ELF expanded its Target market share to 23% in Q4, growing its business by over 70% for the year. ELF announced new shelf space expansions at CVS and Walmart for 2024.
  • In skin care, ELF is excited about its innovation pipeline, including the in-store launch of Bronzing Drops this summer. The Naturium acquisition means ELF now has two of the fastest-growing mass skin care brands. Naturium is available at Target, Amazon, and naturium.com, with plans to launch at Ulta Beauty in summer 2024.

Overall, investors are focusing on the strong Q4 performance and bullish outlook. ELF is well-positioned for growth in color cosmetics, skin care, and international markets. With consumers seeking affordable high-performance cosmetics, ELF fits the current market well. In contrast, Estee Lauder (EL, Financial) recently announced restructuring and layoffs. ELF's popularity with young people and savvy use of online media like TikTok are strengths, although potential TikTok bans and online privacy legislation are concerns.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.