On May 20, 2024, Laurence Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock Inc (BLK, Financial), sold 30,978 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 383,168 shares of BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc is a global investment management corporation based in New York City. Established in 1988, the company is the world's largest asset manager, with $9.464 trillion in assets under management as of June 2021. BlackRock operates globally with clients in 100 countries.

Over the past year, Laurence Fink has sold a total of 97,541 shares of BlackRock Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of BlackRock Inc were trading at $807.29 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $117.80 billion. The price-earnings ratio of BlackRock Inc stands at 20.15, which is above both the industry median of 13.44 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of BlackRock Inc's stock is estimated at $756.78, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07.

This insider selling activity may be of interest to investors trying to understand the sentiment of high-ranking executives within BlackRock Inc, especially in the context of the stock's valuation and market performance.

