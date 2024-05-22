Chief People Officer Paul Jones sold 2,714 shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA, Financial) on May 22, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 6,266 shares of the company.

Usana Health Sciences Inc is a company that develops and manufactures nutritional supplements, healthy foods, and personal care products, which are marketed directly to consumers.

Over the past year, Paul Jones has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 6,396 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc were priced at $48.66. The company has a market cap of approximately $904.521 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.79, which is below both the industry median of 18.81 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Usana Health Sciences Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value of $56.83 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of Usana Health Sciences Inc's current financial landscape and market positioning.

