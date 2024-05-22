Q4 2024 Deepak Nitrite Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Ranjit Cirumalla - IIFL Securities Ltd. - Investor Relations



Thank you, Niro. And good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Deepak Nitrite's Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. Today we have with us Mr. Maulik Mehta, Executive Director and CEO; Mr. Sanjay Upadhyay, Director, Finance and Group CFO; and Mr. Somsekhar Nanda, CFO of Deepak Nitrite Limited. We will begin the call with an opening