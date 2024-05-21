On May 21, 2024, Daniel Mahoney, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of CRA International Inc (CRAI, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 12,624 shares of CRA International Inc.

CRA International Inc, commonly known as Charles River Associates, is a global consulting firm that offers economic, financial, and management consulting services. The company assists major law firms, corporations, accounting firms, and governments with complex business and litigation issues, including regulatory proceedings, and strategic planning.

Over the past year, Daniel Mahoney has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within CRA International Inc, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of CRA International Inc were priced at $174.01, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 27.86, which is above both the industry median of 17.805 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of CRA International Inc is estimated at $115.90 per share, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.5. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Investors and analysts monitoring insider activity like that of Daniel Mahoney may find these insights crucial for making informed decisions regarding their investments in CRA International Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.