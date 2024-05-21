On May 21, 2024, Ania Smith, a Director at Wingstop Inc (WING, Financial), sold 566 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,164 shares of Wingstop Inc.

Wingstop Inc operates as a franchisor of restaurants specializing in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company has established a strong presence in the fast-casual dining sector, offering a variety of flavors to cater to diverse consumer tastes.

Shares of Wingstop Inc were priced at $380.91 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $11.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 135.63, significantly above both the industry median of 23.64 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation metrics indicate a premium pricing in the market. With a current price of $380.91 and a GF Value of $266.11, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.43, suggesting that Wingstop Inc is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 566 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for Wingstop Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases, with 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the last year.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation and market performance.

