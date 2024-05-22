On May 22, 2024, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,094 shares of SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial) at a price of $126.19 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 17,648 shares of the company.

SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial) is a semiconductor company that specializes in precision timing solutions. Its products are used in various applications including telecommunications, networking, and consumer electronics, enhancing the performance and reliability of systems by managing time-sensitive processes.

Over the past year, Katherine Schuelke has sold a total of 2,004 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at SiTime Corp shows a total of 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of SiTime Corp were trading at $126.19 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.74 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for SiTime Corp is $91.49, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.38.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

