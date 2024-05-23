Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors Inc (CLH, Financial) on May 23, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 13,767 shares of the company.

Clean Harbors Inc (CLH, Financial) is a provider of environmental, energy, and industrial services, including hazardous waste disposal, emergency response services, and recycling services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,148 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year at Clean Harbors Inc, where there have been 29 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Clean Harbors Inc were priced at $218.14, resulting in a market cap of approximately $11.58 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 31.07, which is above both the industry median of 20.81 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $160.79, indicating that with a current price of $218.14, Clean Harbors Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance or valuation adjustments.

